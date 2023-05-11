Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci, says “I’m honoured”

Mumbai: After making head turns at her Met Gala debut, Alia Bhatt is now giving one more reason to call her global queen.

On Thursday, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor was announced as a global ambassador of a luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

Alia took to Instagram to share her excitement and feelings with her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I’m honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci.”

Alia dropped pictures of herself in two different Gucci outfits.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen donning a textured pink shirt that she paired with a black skirt and matching belt.

In the next image, Alia slayed the check blazer and matching pant look.

For glam up, she opted for a sleek open-hair look and statement earrings.

She was also seen holding Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.

As soon as the news was announced, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Janhvi Kapoor reacted with heart and fire emojis.

Fans showered their love and heart emojis.

Alia made her debut at the Met Gala fashion night. She opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung. She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings.

For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’. Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media in which she could be seen posing for the camera at the Gala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.