Alia Bhatt: I can be my truest, most authentic self with Ranbir

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor is her happy place, as she can be her truest, most authentic self with him.

Alia conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, wherein she spoke about her daughter Raha, how she is handling work and mommy duties, dealing with toxicity and criticism, her favourite thing during shoot breaks, and Ranbir.

A fan asked her ‘Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor’, to which Alia replied with an unseen picture of her with Ranbir. Ranbir is seen holding Alia tightly, and giving a peck on her head. She wrote: “He is my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him.”

Alia also said that Ranbir is her most favourite photographer “ever”.

A user asked: “How’s your baby Raha?” Alia posted a photo of holding a sunflower and wrote: “Raha is 9 months now and she is pure Joy.”

Another fan asked Alia: “How are you handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times.” The actress replied “Parenting is a lifelong role. I don’t think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love .. because there’s no such thing as too much love.”

“What’s a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?” Alia said: “Constructive criticism is the best way to grow… but words that are meant to hurt you can only (get) hurt if you let them.. No one can take who you are away from you.. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you.”

The ‘Student of the Year’ actress revealed that she takes a nap in her free time during shoot breaks. She also posted a picture of herself sleeping on the bed in a green floral dress.

One fan asked her “Why so positive”, to which she said: “Why not? It’s not like I don’t have bad days… but I choose to be grateful for life & just shine like the sun does everyday without complaining.”

Alia also revealed why the lion/lioness/cub is so close to her heart. “Various reasons.. lion king the movie has always been very close to my heart.. also my 2 trips to Masai Mara have been such major turning points in my life.. when I think of family I think of the lions and their cubs..it’s just what comes to my heart first,” she shared.

The 30-year-old actress who was last seen in romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh, shared a glimpse of her next project. She dropped the photo of a script on which it was written ‘untitled’. She captioned it as ‘Stay tuned’.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November 2022, she gave birth to their daughter Raha.