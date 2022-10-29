Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to welcome child on THIS date

Mumbai: One of the cutest couples Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace the parenthood soon. Lates reports have it that the arrival of their newborn is expected on Alia’s sister Shaheen’s birthday next month. The speculated delivery is date is between November 20 to 25. However, these reports are not confirmed by the couple or anyone close to them yet.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched in April this year in an intimate ceremony. The couple shared the good news with their fans on Instagram in June and ever since Alia has been quite vocal about her pregnancy. From launching her own line of maternity wear to talk about it during the promotional events or award ceremonies, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her pregnancy.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Netflix movie ‘Heart of Stone’ co-starring Wonder Woman Gal Gadot will be released in 2023. On the other hand, it is said that Ranbir Kapoor who was prepping for Brahmastra 2 will be off from work once the baby is here to spend time with his new born.