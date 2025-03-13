Alia Bhatt & Ranbir speak on Raha’s privacy after Saif’s incident

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, are always friendly with the paparazzi. But recently, they made a special request about their daughter, Raha. The couple, who became parents in 2022, are worried about her safety and privacy. Alia even deleted Raha’s photos from her social media after a security issue at Saif Ali Khan’s house.

Alia told the media that, according to child privacy laws, no one should use a minor’s photo without the parents’ permission. She asked photographers not to take Raha’s pictures without consent.

Alia’s Biggest Fear

Alia shared her biggest fear—someone breaking into their home and taking Raha away. She said this fear grew after seeing security problems faced by other celebrities. She asked the paparazzi to understand their concerns and respect their request.

Ranbir’s Message to Paparazzi

Ranbir said that while this may not seem like a big problem, as parents, their only goal is to protect their daughter. In today’s world, where smartphones are everywhere, photos can be shared instantly. He requested photographers to help them keep Raha safe.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “It might sound like a privileged problem. But as parents, we are trying to protect our child as much as we can. With a smart phone in hand, anyone can do anything in today’s time. But you (the paparazzi) are like our family. We can request you and you can help us to achieve this.”

A Simple Request

The couple clarified that they don’t want legal trouble but will be forced to take action if their requests are ignored. When asked what to do if Raha is at the airport, Alia suggested waiting until she moves ahead before taking photos. If photographers capture her picture, they should cover her face with an emoji before posting online.

Alia and Ranbir introduced Raha to the public at a family Christmas event in 2023. However, they want her to grow up away from media attention. They hope the paparazzi and the public will respect their daughter’s privacy.