Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of holiday burger feast, says ‘good vibes only’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared a sneak-peek into her London holiday, where she enjoyed the clouds, some puzzles and a burger.

Alia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo collage. The collage featured pictures of the cloud, puzzles she solves with daughter Raha and a holiday treat – burgers, the actress gorged on.

For the caption, the actress simply wrote: “Good Vibes Only” along with a cloud, puzzle and burger emoji.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in “Alpha” along with Sharvari. The two will be seen playing super agents. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and will release in the big Christmas Holiday weekend of 2025.

“Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films’ expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with “War,” “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.”

In other news, Alia’s “Difficult Daughters” among others was announced by Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The line-up includes Difficult Daughters, directed by Soni Razdan, which is being produced by Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, along with veteran Indian indie producer Alan McAlex (Santosh).

As per deadline.com, Kani Kusruti, who starred in Cannes Palme d’Or winning film All We Imagine As Light, is teaming with the director of that film, Payal Kapadia, to produce The Last Of Them Plagues, directed by Kunjila Mascillamani.

Kusruti attended BIFF last year as a jury member for the New Currents competition.

The line-up also includes several other filmmakers with ties to BIFF, including Indian director Pradip Kurbah, recipient of the 2019 Jiseok Award, with new project Moon; Bangladeshi filmmaker Biplob Sarkar, previously invited to BIFF New Currents and returning with LGBTQ+-themed The Magical Men.

It also includes Malaysia’s Lau Kok Rui from the BIFF 2022 Asian Film Academy, who is presenting Wake Me up When the Mourning Ends, with Soi Cheang, Stefano Centini and Wong Kew Soon on board as producers, reports deadline.com.

The line-up also features five Chinese-language projects, with three from Taiwan focusing on female protagonists.

Japan is represented by three projects from established directors Shiraishi Kazuya, Fujita Naoya and Zhang Yaoyuan, with stories revolving around the realities of foreign laborers, a reclusive woman’s struggle for identity, and a multifaceted view of what Japanese youth face today.