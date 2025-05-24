Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today. She started her career with Student of the Year and has given many hit movies since then. People love her acting, her style, and her sweet personality. Now, she has taken things to the next level by making her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Alia looked beautiful in two different outfits at Cannes. First, she wore a pretty floral gown by Schiaparelli on the red carpet. Later, she wore a shiny blue gown by Armani Privé for a special event by L’Oréal Paris. Her pictures quickly went viral, and fans from around the world praised her looks and confidence. She didn’t just attend Cannes — she owned it!

Is Alia Pregnant Again?

Along with the praise for her outfits, there was another buzz online — Is Alia Bhatt pregnant with her second child? In one of her gowns, some fans thought they saw a small baby bump. They also noticed that Alia was gently touching her stomach, which made people wonder even more.

Earlier this year, Alia said in a podcast that she and Ranbir already have a name picked out if they have a baby boy. That made fans believe the pregnancy rumour could be true.

About Alia, Ranbir, and Raha

Alia married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. Later that year, they had a baby girl named Raha. She is now around two and a half years old and is the apple of her parents’ eyes. Alia once shared that life changed completely after Raha was born — especially for Ranbir, who became a very caring father.

Now, with the new buzz, fans are wondering if Raha is going to become a big sister soon. But Alia hasn’t said anything yet, and these are just guesses for now.

Alia Shines Bright

Alia Bhatt is truly living her best life — She has two big movies coming up: Alpha and Love & War. No matter what the truth is about the pregnancy, Alia continues to shine like a true star.