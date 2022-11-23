Alia Bhatt to take long break from acting?

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child (baby girl) on November 6. While Ranbir bounced back to work soon after bringing home his newborn, new mommy Alia is still on the break nursing her lil one.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in some of the biggest projects of the year — Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and ‎Brahmastra. While the actress and her team are yet to update on when she will resume work, the latest buzz in the media has it that the actress is planning to take a long sabbatical. If a report in the Telugu entertainment portal is to be believed, Alia Bhatt has no plans to resume work till her daughter turns 3. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged wedding vows on April 14, 2022. The couple got married at their home, Vastu, in Bandra in an intimate ceremony with only their friends and family in attendance.

In June, Alia and Ranbir announced that they would soon begin their new journey by embracing parenthood.

On November 6, Alia Bhatt announced the birth of their little one by sharing a text post that had a picture of three lions. She wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has a couple of films lined up rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Jee Le Zara Netflix movie ‘Heart of Stone’. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Animal in his sleeves.