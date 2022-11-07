Alia Bhatt’s daughter’s name is…

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine as they welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, November 6. Alia announced the happy news on Instagram and ‘Ralia’ fans have been going gaga about the same who are super curious to get the first glimpse of the little one.

Amid this, we have got our hands on one old video of the actress talking about naming her daughter and the clip is going viral on internet.

Alia Bhatt has always been open about getting married and having kids. During one of her appearances on reality show, the Udta Punjab actress spoke about having kids and spilled beans about her baby’s name. In the viral video, the Brahmastra actress asked the contestant to spell Alia, the contestant gets nervous and spelled her name as ‘A L M A A’. To this Alia replied, “Almaa bohot hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Almaa rakhungi.” Here is the video.

Now that Alia is blessed with a baby girl fans are expecting that she could name her newborn ‘Almaa’ as she said before.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at the latter’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with pregnancy news.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Animal and he is also prepping up for his role as Dev in Brahmastra 2.