Alia Bhatt’s favourite cake now available in Hyderabad, where?

Alia Bhatt's favourite dessert now available in Hyderabad, where?
The 'Tres Leches Milkcake' is one of the most in-demand desserts of the world and is not easily available in India.

Hyderabadis are known to embrace the new food dishes and people are here mostly seen in queues outside the eateries to have their favourite food. The bloggers often update bon vivants of the city with the latest arrivals so that they can have a special bite of it.

Alia’s Favourite Dessert Hits Hyderabad

In the latest, one of the city’s popular food blogger ‘guzzlewithsneha’ shared the good news with fans of Alia Bhatt here in her latest Instagram reel. Yes, she shared a video in which she mentioned that Alia Bhatt’s favourite milk cake is now available in Hyderabad.

Another local blogger, hyderabadbeyondbiryani, joined the chorus, amplifying the craze with a video showcasing the luscious dessert.

The city’s gastronomic enthusiasts are lining up eagerly outside White Mango Gourmet Kitchen in Jubilee Hills, where the irresistible ‘Tres Leches Milkcake’ has become the talk of the town.

The sweet revelation has prompted a surge in interest, with Hyderabad’s food lovers expressing their eagerness to savor this newfound treat. Already trending in the city, the ‘Tres Leches Milkcake’ is garnering love from those fortunate enough to have indulged in its creamy goodness.

For those craving a slice of Alia Bhatt’s culinary preference, the destination is clear – White Mango Gourmet Kitchen at Jubilee Hills. As queues form and excitement mounts, it seems like Hyderabad is in for a sweet affair with this celebrity-endorsed dessert!

Why Alia Bhatt Loves Tres Leches Milkcake?

Well, Alia Bhatt is obsessed with Milk Cake served at the L’ETO Caffe in London. She had earlier revealed that, on one of her birthdays, Ranbir ordered that delish cake from the London restaurant and flew that down to Bulgaria and it was the best gift she received.

The ‘Tres Leches Milkcake’ is one of the most in-demand desserts of the world and is not easily available in India. The dessert is made in a unique way and was first launched in India by Ayesha Hadeel from Kochi, as per reports.

