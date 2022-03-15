Alia Bhatt’s first look from ‘Brahmastra’ unveiled on her birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on the occasion of her 29th birthday, introduced fans to Isha, her character from the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a 31-second teaser of ‘Brahmastra’ that began with a glimpse at Alia and Ranbir as Isha and Shiva respectively. It then went on to show her in several different avatars, ranging from soft romantic, bubbly and chirpy to fearless and determined.

In the post’s caption, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra.”

Ayan too shared the same teaser on his Insta handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel… Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha – the Shakti of Brahmastra – in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra.”

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, ‘Brahmastra’, set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy are also part of the star cast.

The film’s story, which is based on Indian mythology, has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia).

Ayan’s magnum opus, the ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy, has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

It will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second and third parts of ‘Brahmastra’ are due in 2024 and 2026.