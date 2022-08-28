Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in race for Oscars?

Mumbai: Although Bollywood is currently going through a dry spell, there are some Hindi films that did win millions of hearts in 2022. One such film is Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

From critical acclaim in India to an eight-minute standing ovation at the Berlin Film Festival where it first premiered, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been doing wonders in the national as well as the international belts.

Now, the buzz has it that Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the few films that are in contention to be India’s official entry for the Oscars this year.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report in ETimes, the Oscar announcements are expected to be made in a couple of months and Gangubai Kathiawadi might make the cut.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, which tells the story of Alia Bhatt’s titular character inspired by the real-life sex worker Gangubai, who rose to be a mafia queen in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Tollywood director SS Rajamouli’s period film ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt is also in talks for the official entry to the coveted Oscars. Reportedly, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is also being considered for the race.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt’s professional front, she is geared up for the release of her film ‘Brahmastra’ on September 9. She also has ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ and a Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ in her kitty.