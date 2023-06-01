Alia Bhatt’s grandfather passes away

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, a Bollywood actress, took to Instagram to announce the untimely death of her beloved grandfather, Narendranath Razdan. He was 93 and breathed his last on Thursday, June 1. Narendranath was unwell and admitted to the hospital for the last few days.

Alia expressed her deep sorrow and paid tribute to her late grandfather in a heartfelt post, highlighting his immense love and influence in her life.

Alia captioned, “My grandpa. My hero Played golf till 93 Worked till 93 Made the best omelette Told the best stories Played the violin Played with his great granddaughter Loved his cricket Loved his sketching Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again”

Alia described her grandfather as a guiding light and a pillar of strength in her emotional announcement. He had always been there for her, she said, offering unwavering support and unconditional love. Alia recognized the important role he played in shaping her as a person and expressed gratitude for the wonderful memories they shared.

Fans and well-wishers are flooding Alia Bhatt’s Instagram with messages of love and support as she mourns the loss of her beloved grandfather. The actress, who is known for her incredible talent and vibrant personality, has always had a close relationship with her family, and her loss will undoubtedly leave a void in her life.