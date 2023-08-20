Aligarh locksmiths carving out a niche in making handcuffs

Aligarh: Several locksmiths in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, known for their high-end reliable locks, have carved out a niche for themselves in making handcuffs which are now finding markets in the country as well as abroad.

Shubhank Mishra, who comes from a family of locksmiths and now runs a manufacturing unit, said, “Everyone knows Aligarh for its locks but the city is contributing equally in producing high-quality handcuffs.”

There are close to half-a-dozen major manufacturers in the city that specialise in producing handcuffs, he said.

“Handcuffs are primarily made in two forms – fixed handcuff and hinged handcuff. Fixed handcuff is traditionally used by law enforcement authorities. These handcuffs have two bracelets with locks joined with a chain. These are heavy and are manufactured in three wrist sizes,” Sumit Awasthi, another handcuffs and locks manufacturer in Aligarh, said.

The three wrist sizes were introduced by the British and have not changed since.

The manufacturing of fixed handcuffs began as early as 1930s in Aligarh. At that time the handcuffs were made on the order of the Britishers, said Awasthi. Though reliable, the fixed handcuffs are heavy and require a key for both locking and unlocking.

“We still make fixed handcuffs but now get most orders for hinged handcuffs. These handcuffs are light, can fit various wrist sizes, and require a key only for unlocking,” Awasthi added.

According to local locksmiths, the manufacturing of hinged handcuffs began in Aligarh in the 1970s.

“One of the locksmiths had a hinged handcuff delivered from England to study its design and specifications. Its manufacturing began only after that,” Awasthi said.

Manufacturers in Aligarh receive a large number of orders from abroad for handcuffs.

“Local manufacturers of handcuffs export it to countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Malaysia apart from supplying it to various parts of India,” he said.

Though the export has grown over the years, the handcuff manufacturers are facing tough competition from Chinese companies whose products are comparatively cheaper than those made in Aligarh.

The manufacturers say that the problem can only be solved by putting a blanket ban on the import of Chinese handcuffs.

Besides the government intervention, the manufacturers have also started making efforts to boost sales.

“Most manufacturers have started producing toy handcuffs. These handcuffs don’t come with a key lock. They have a clip that can be used to undo it. The demand for such handcuffs has grown in the online marketplace in the last couple of years,” said Divansh Gupta (29), who has recently taken over the half-a-decade-old lock manufacturing unit of his family.

To expand their market, the new-age manufacturers are also making accessories such as clips, covers, and various kinds of holders for handcuffs.