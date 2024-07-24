Aligarh Muslim University employees shot at inside campus, 2 held

Aligarh: Two employees of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here were shot at by motorcycle-borne people inside the campus on Wednesday, police said.

The injured employees have been admitted to the hospital, and the two accused are in police custody, they said.

The police said the victims, identified as Mohammad Nadeem and Kaleem, were going on a two-wheeler inside the university campus. On the way, two attackers riding a motorcycle stopped them and shot them from close range, leaving them seriously injured.

On hearing the sound of firing, the university security patrol team chased the attackers, caught them, and handed them over to the police. They are being questioned, an officer said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the attack took place due to an old enmity.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Wasim Ali said injured employees are being treated at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.