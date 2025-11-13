Aligarh teacher suspended for objecting to Vande Mataram in school assembly

Aligarh (UP): A government school teacher has been suspended after he allegedly objected to the singing of “Vande Mataram” during the morning assembly here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Government Higher Secondary School in Shahpur Qutub area, after the teacher, Shamsul Hasan, reportedly raised an objection when the “Vande Mataram” song was introduced following the National Anthem in the morning assembly, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Following a written complaint from the school authorities, an education department officer visited the school and recorded statements from the staff, he said.

The inquiry revealed that Hasan had also “misbehaved” with colleagues during the argument, he added.

School principal Sushma Rani told officials that Hasan had claimed singing “Vande Mataram” was “against the tenets of his religion.”

Several teachers confirmed that Hasan had expressed concern that some Muslim families might object to the song being sung in school.

Following the inquiry, the BSA ordered Hasan’s suspension for allegedly flouting official directives and “hurting religious sentiments.”

In his response, Hasan denied misbehaving with colleagues but confirmed questioning the new practice.

“Since the song was being introduced, I only suggested that the school should first consult families who may have reservations before implementing it,” he said.

The education department has initiated further proceedings into the matter.

In recent days, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly defended the singing of Vande Mataram, declaring that those who oppose the national song are, in effect, “opposing Mother India.”

Adityanath had also made the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in all schools and educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh, stating that it would instil patriotism and pride among the youth.