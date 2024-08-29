All 18 gates of Nagarjunasagar opened to release flood water

Hyderabad: All 18 crest gates of the Nagarjunasagar Project in Telangana have been opened to release water downstream as the flood situation in the Krishna River basin intensifies. The project officials have been gradually opening more gates since Wednesday afternoon to manage the rising water levels.

Initially, 2 crest gates were opened for two days. On Wednesday at 1 pm, 4 gates were opened, followed by 12 gates at 3 pm and 14 gates at 4 pm. Finally, all 18 gates were opened at 7 pm, allowing a substantial volume of water to flow downstream.

The gradual opening of the crest gates is in response to the increasing flood inflows from the Srisailam dam, located upstream of Nagarjunasagar.

Currently, the project is receiving 1,81,008 cusecs from Srisailam, while it is simultaneously releasing 1,94,758 cusecs downstream.

This situation is compounded by a flood flow of 3,11,953 cusecs coming from the upstream of the Srisailam project.