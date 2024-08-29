All 18 gates of Nagarjunasagar opened to release flood water

The gradual opening of the crest gates is in response to the increasing flood inflows from the Srisailam dam, located upstream of Nagarjunasagar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th August 2024 8:34 am IST
Fourteen crest gates of the project opened releasing 1.48 lakh cusecs into Krishna River downstream.
Representational image

Hyderabad: All 18 crest gates of the Nagarjunasagar Project in Telangana have been opened to release water downstream as the flood situation in the Krishna River basin intensifies. The project officials have been gradually opening more gates since Wednesday afternoon to manage the rising water levels.

Initially, 2 crest gates were opened for two days. On Wednesday at 1 pm, 4 gates were opened, followed by 12 gates at 3 pm and 14 gates at 4 pm. Finally, all 18 gates were opened at 7 pm, allowing a substantial volume of water to flow downstream.

The gradual opening of the crest gates is in response to the increasing flood inflows from the Srisailam dam, located upstream of Nagarjunasagar.

Currently, the project is receiving 1,81,008 cusecs from Srisailam, while it is simultaneously releasing 1,94,758 cusecs downstream

This situation is compounded by a flood flow of 3,11,953 cusecs coming from the upstream of the Srisailam project.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th August 2024 8:34 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button