All 26 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam lifted after heavy rains

The inflow of water stands at 1,74,533 cusecs and outflow stands at 2,33,051 cusecs. Readings at 4:00 pm showed 589.00ft against the Full Reservoir Level of 590.00ft.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th August 2025 6:45 pm IST
Nagarjuna sagar dam gates lifted
Nagarjuna sagar dam gates lifted

Hyderabad: All 26 gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar were lifted on Wednesday, August 13, to release water downstream.

The inflow of water stands at 1,74,533 cusecs and outflow stands at 2,33,051 cusecs. Readings at 4:00 pm showed 589.00 ft against the Full Reservoir Level of 590.00 ft.

The reservoir at 4:00 pm held 309.0570 TMC against the full capacity of 312.0450 TMC.

MS Teachers

Earlier, on July 29, 14 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam across the Krishna River were lifted. This was the first time in 18 years that the gates were lifted in July, as water from the dam is usually released in August.

However, huge inflows from the Srisailam dam following heavy rain in upstream Maharashtra and Karnataka filled the reservoir early this year.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th August 2025 6:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button