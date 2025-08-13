All 26 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam lifted after heavy rains

Hyderabad: All 26 gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar were lifted on Wednesday, August 13, to release water downstream.

The inflow of water stands at 1,74,533 cusecs and outflow stands at 2,33,051 cusecs. Readings at 4:00 pm showed 589.00 ft against the Full Reservoir Level of 590.00 ft.

The reservoir at 4:00 pm held 309.0570 TMC against the full capacity of 312.0450 TMC.

Earlier, on July 29, 14 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam across the Krishna River were lifted. This was the first time in 18 years that the gates were lifted in July, as water from the dam is usually released in August.

However, huge inflows from the Srisailam dam following heavy rain in upstream Maharashtra and Karnataka filled the reservoir early this year.