All 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel finally rescued

A part of the under-construction tunnel had collapsed on November 12 and efforts were on since then to rescue the men.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 9:00 pm IST
All 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel finally rescued
Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways VK Singh welcome a worker after his evacuation from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Uttarkashi: After 17 days of agony for the 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, on Tuesday, November 28, rescuers broke through the debris and managed to pull all of the workers out to freedom.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

All the workers were successfully evacuated from the safety tunnel to the ambulances, ANI reported.

The development came hours after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the rescue operation is “near a breakthrough”, but not yet there as rat miners and Army engineers have been able to cut through 58 metres of debris and pushed in a pipe with the help of an auger machine.

MS Education Academy

Medical personnel was at the spot to examine the rescued labourers.

A part of the under-construction tunnel had collapsed on November 12 and efforts were on since then to rescue the men.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed and soon all will be brought out.

The relief and rescue work is being carried out by scientists, international experts, NDRF, SDRF, Army and BRO.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 9:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button