All about Asha Bhosle’s last song featuring SRK and Salman

Mumbai: You may have heard 13,674 songs of Asha Bhosle, but there is still one more waiting to reach your ears.

The legendary singer’s final recorded song is set to arrive soon, and it comes with a star-studded surprise. Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has shared a special update about the much-awaited track, which has been composed and produced by A. R. Rahman.

The song is being presented as a tribute to Asha Bhosle and her extraordinary musical legacy. But what makes it even more special is the lineup of stars associated with the project. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are also set to be part of the special tribute music video.

The presence of three of Indian cinema’s biggest stars makes the upcoming release an even more emotional celebration of the legendary singer.

The musician had earlier described the project as a humble offering to Asha ji and thanked Shah Rukh Khan for agreeing to be part of the tribute.

Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92, leaves behind one of the most remarkable musical legacies in Indian cinema. Zanai has also revealed that her grandmother recorded around 13,675 songs during her legendary career, spanning multiple languages and genres.

And now, as the world waits to hear that final recording, Asha Bhosle’s voice is set to return one more time, alongside the screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan.