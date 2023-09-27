All arrangements in place for Ganesh immersion tomorrow

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh immersion in the city on Thursday, September 27.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, visited the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh on Wednesday and inspected the arrangement. The Bada Ganesh will begin its journey on Thursday at 6 am and immersion will be completed by 1:30 pm.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that this year the government has made special arrangements for Ganesh immersion. Stating that the immersion process at Hussain Sagar is in accordance with the law and adheres to the High Court guidelines, he asked people not to spread false news.

The minister said that since the formation of Telangana, immersions have been conducted by the government. “The Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsava Committee is extending full cooperation. I thank them,” he said.

He said that the government is providing uninterrupted power and drinking water supply at Ganesh pandals.

Special arrangements have been made at ponds for the immersion of idols across the city to ensure a hassle-free celebration for devotees.

After 35 years, Ganesh immersion and Milad un Nabi are falling on the same day this year.

In view of this, around 50,000 policemen are being used for security in the city.

The authorities deployed 36 cranes, tens of JCBs, tippers and thousands of personnel to prepare immersion sites at five places around Hussain Sagar.

More than 20,000 CCTV cameras will cover the procession and immersion, which will last for about 48 hours.

The police have made special arrangements for Balapur Ganesh Shobhayatra which is 19 kms long and will through Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Afzalganj, MJ Market, Abids, Hussain Sagar in Patabasti.