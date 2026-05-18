All employee service registers must be digitised by May 31: Finance dept

Hyderabad: The Human Resources Management System (HRMS) will be implemented to digitise employee service registers through the Integrated Finance Management and Information System (IFMIS) portal, the Telangana Finance Ministry said on Monday.

This move will provide real-time access to employee records and improve transparency and accountability.

It will support future modules such as e-Pensions payroll processing, leave management, and career tracking.

The detail proceedure is available in the IFMIS portal

The order instructs all secretariat departments and heads of departments to upload scanned copies of service registers of regular employees through DDO (Drawing and Disbursing Officer) logins by May 31.