All employee service registers must be digitised by May 31: Finance dept

It will support future modules such as e-Pensions payroll processing, leave management, and career tracking.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:50 pm IST|   Updated: 18th May 2026 10:51 pm IST
Telangana govt logo
Telangana govt logo

Hyderabad: The Human Resources Management System (HRMS) will be implemented to digitise employee service registers through the Integrated Finance Management and Information System (IFMIS) portal, the Telangana Finance Ministry said on Monday.

This move will provide real-time access to employee records and improve transparency and accountability.

It will support future modules such as e-Pensions payroll processing, leave management, and career tracking.

Subhan Bakery

The detail proceedure is available in the IFMIS portal

The order instructs all secretariat departments and heads of departments to upload scanned copies of service registers of regular employees through DDO (Drawing and Disbursing Officer) logins by May 31.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:50 pm IST|   Updated: 18th May 2026 10:51 pm IST

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