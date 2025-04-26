All eyes on 25 years celebration meeting of BRS in Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad: All arrangements for the silver jubilee celebrations of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been made at Elkaturthy mandla headquarters in Hanamkonda district, for which the pink party is expecting to see around 10 lakh people attending the public meeting which will be addressed by the party president and Gajwel MLA K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday evening, April 27.

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao personally supervised the arrangements on Saturday, April 26 at Elkaturthy.

Speaking with media persons at the venue, he said that not just BRS workers, but people across the state, especially the Congress leaders were very excited to listen to KCR’s speech at the massive public meeting. He expressed confidence in BRS coming to power after the next assembly elections.

Bike and bullock cart rallies, and preparatory meetings were held in various constituencies in the state on Saturday, in the run-up to the main event.

BRS MLC K Kavitha flagged-off 25 Ambassador cars to go to the meeting venue on Saturday, which is symbolic, as the ambassador car is the party symbol of BRS, formerly TRS.

Former minister Errabelli Dayakar led a bullock cart rally at Pagadapally village of Hasanparthy mandal in Warangal district on Saturday. A large group of BRS workers from Suryapet district reached Hanamkonda in a bullock cart rally to attend the public meeting. They were welcomed by BRS leader D Vinay Bhaskar with garlands and shawls.

Former Peddapalli MLA B Suman held a bike rally in Mandamarri village in Mancherial district on Saturday. Former MP Vinod Kumar appealed to party workers to participate in large numbers at the silver jubilee celebrations.

Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy hoisted the party flag in Saroornagar and flagged-off a bike rally on Saturday. Addressing the gathering of party workers, she said that there was none who could separate the umblical connection between the people of Telangana and KCR.

In Malakpet BRS youth leaders alleged that the flexis erected by them on the silver njubilee celebrations were removed overnight. They warned that they will lay siege to the GHMC zonal commissioner’s office on the matter.

Keeping in view large number of crowds expected to reach the meeting venue on Sunday, arrangements were made to provide water, buttermilk, and other items for the attendees.

Meanwhile, a new song titled “Pidikili Etthina KCR Gonthu Tho Pralaya Garjana” translated into English as “the roar of apocalypse in the voice of KCR’s with his raised fist,” in the glory of KCR was released by BRS on social media, which featured the party chief in it. There were many scenes in the song where the BRS has tried to expose Congress and its leaders from the period of Telangana movement in 1969, in the early 2000s, and after the passing away of former AP chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

It needs to be seen whether the people of Telangana will buy BRS’ attempts to win back the trust of the people of Telangana as it enters the 25th year of its formation, which started off its journey in 2021 as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).