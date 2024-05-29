‘All Eyes On Rafah’: Dua Lipa calls for end of Israeli genocide in Gaza

English and Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has expressed her support for ‘All Eyes On Rafah’, a campaign aimed at ending Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza Strip.

In an Instagram story, Lipa shared a graphic from Artists4CeaseFire and wrote “Burning children alive can never be justified.”

“The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza” along with the #AllEyesOn Rafah.

On Sunday, May 26, at least 45 Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured, mostly children and women, in the Israeli attack on the tents of displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah.

The attack sparked global outrage against Israel, prompting numerous individuals to express their disapproval on social media.

‘All Eyes on Rafah’: What does it mean?

Since Tuesday morning, May 28, the phrase ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ flooded Instagram in support for Palestinians in southern Gaza.

‘All eyes on Rafah’ is an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image highlighting the situation in Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip near Egypt’s border.

The image depicts a camp with rows of tents, snowy peaks, and lighter-colored tents spelled “All eyes on Rafah” against a clear blue sky with cotton-ball clouds.

The phrase originated from a statement by Rik Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organisation’s Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. “All eyes are on Rafah,” he said in February, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an evacuation plan for the city in anticipation of potential attacks on Hamas’ last strongholds.

Since it was first uploaded on Tuesday, it has been shared by more than 40 million Instagram users.

This includes celebrities such as Nicola Coughlan, Aaron Paul, Bella Hadid, Varun Dhawan Susan Sarandon and Kehlani.