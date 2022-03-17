All India Confederation of the Blind to be set up at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) will soon open its South Indian headquarters in Hyderabad on Thursday. The body of blind people that works for and with the blind community aims to teach the visually challenged to use computers.

Though there are plenty of braille textbooks, not many Telugu leisure reading books are available in braille. The new office in Basheerbagh will work towards bringing out Telugu books in braille, which are rare and will help the community cultivate their reading habits. The organisation helps the visually challenged to fight court cases if required, along with providing them with appliances like holding sticks, basic writing instruments, calculators, braille displays, notetakers, and smart display devices.

“The idea behind opening this new office is to reach out to visually challenged who can approach this office for any support, help, guidance be it personal or professional,” informed Ponugoti Chokka Rao, Secretary of AICB.

JL Kaul, General Secretary of AICB said that the statistics reveal that as per the lost census, there are 50 lakh visually challenged people in India. But, this number in reality is far more than what was stated. It will be well over 3 or 4 times more. “AICB has a clear mandate. It seeks to reach out into areas hitherto untraversed or neglected. Thus, visually impaired children, women, and the elderly are our primary target groups,” he said.