All India Imam Organization chief visits Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society

Hyderabad : The All India Imam Organization’s Chief, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, has on Thursday visited Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Shivrampally. Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President, Naresh Rathi, Chief Patron, Ratnavali, Vice President, Dr Suman Jain, Secretary & CEO – TSCS, Ashok Gilda, Businessman & Social worker along with the working staff were also present at the society. Dr. Ilyasi’s visit aimed to express his support for the organization’s efforts in the field of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell disease and to extend his solidarity with the affected individuals and their families.

During his visit, Dr. Ilyasi toured the facilities at the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, where he witnessed first-hand crucial services provided to patients and their families. He also interacted with the doctors, TSCS staff and other working members at the society.

Expressing his admiration for the dedicated work of the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi emphasized the need for greater awareness and support for patients and their families. He stated, “Thalassemia and Sickle Cell are significant health challenges faced by our society. It is our collective responsibility to provide comprehensive care and support to those affected. I commend the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society for their unwavering commitment to this cause. I would also like to help in all the possible ways for the cause they are trying to make Telangana and India Thalassemia free, making HbA2 test mandatory for all.”

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President – Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, expressed his gratitude for Dr. Ilyasi’s visit, saying, “We are honoured to have Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi visit our organization and show his support for the cause. His presence encourages us to continue our efforts in raising awareness about Thalassemia and Sickle Cell disease and continue to provide quality healthcare services, and advocating for the rights of affected individuals.”

Dr. Agarwal further added, “The visit of Dr. Ilyasi reinforces our belief that our collective efforts can bring about positive change. We look forward to collaborating with the All India Imam Organization and other stakeholders to enhance our outreach and improve the lives of thalassemia affected children and their families.

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society has been at the forefront of addressing these challenges by providing vital medical services, organizing awareness campaigns, facilitating support groups, and advocating for policy changes to improve the lives of affected individuals.