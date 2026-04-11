All India Radio calls Hyderabad ‘Bhagyanagar’, receives backlash

Right wing figures often propose Bhagyanagar as the alternative name for hyderabad saying it is its original name.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 11th April 2026 3:23 pm IST|   Updated: 11th April 2026 4:09 pm IST
All India Radio Hyderabad
All India Radio Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Radio News Hyderabad has come under scrutiny after it referred to the city as “Bhagyanagar” on its official social media post about a new restaurant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

Originally written in Telugu, it was translated to, “GMR Hyderabad International Airport @RGIAHyd has inaugurated a brand-new dining destination *Hyderabad Streat* for passengers today. Bringing Telangana’s food culture, the flavors of Bhagyanagar, and hospitality closer to every traveler is the main objective of this concept,” the post on X read.

The post received widespread outrage after many pointed out that it was misinforming citizens, while others countered, saying it is the original name of the city.

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“Please correct the mistake, it’s Hyderabad, check your handle,” an X user wrote.

“Its not Bhagyanagar its Hyderabad. Don’t spread misinformation,” a comment read, while another read, “It is Bhagyanagar! Mullas crying here….. doesn’t change history!”

Some users said that Bhagyanagar has always been used interchangeably in Telugu media and was not misleading.

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Bhagyanagar is the alternative name proposed for Hyderabad by figures from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who suggest the city was originally named after a historical figure, Bhagmati, who married Quli Qutb Shah.

While this claim remains widely disputed due to a lack of historical evidence, the current push for the name change focuses less on the legendary courtesan and more on the Bhagyalaxmi temple located at the Charminar.

On August 4, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) here said it has no information on Hyderabad being named Bhagyanagar. It also said that it has no details of the historical records of the Bhagyalaxmi temple at the Charminar.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 11th April 2026 3:23 pm IST|   Updated: 11th April 2026 4:09 pm IST

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