Rajiv Gandhi Intl Airport brings local flavours to terminal with Hyderabad Streat

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday, April 10, launched Hyderabad Streat, a new food court dedicated to providing travellers with an authentic food experience of Telangana.

Conceptualised as a tribute to Hyderabad’s rich culinary heritage, the space is designed to recreate the experience of the city’s bustling food lanes, bringing together local flavours, aromas and traditional cooking styles within the airport.

The food court is equipped with a full-day dining option, which includes breakfast items, famous street food items, traditional dishes of Telangana cuisine, and some special evening menus for dinner. All these dishes have been selected keeping in mind the traditional Hyderabadi food.

Also Read Two held with Rs 18 crore Rolex watches at Hyderabad airport

According to the officials of the airport, the menu has been carefully prepared to ensure the authenticity of the dishes. The dishes are being prepared using traditional methods of cooking to provide customers with a taste of the best home-cooked dishes or even some popular eateries of Hyderabad.

Focus on local experience for travellers

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said the initiative aims to make the travel experience more memorable.

He noted that the idea behind Hyderabad Streat is to allow passengers to experience the essence of the city, from the aroma of biryani to the comfort of chai, even during short layovers or transit stops.

Hyderabad Streat designed for contemporary travellers

The strategic positioning of Hyderabad Streat has taken place in such a way that it caters to both fast-moving passengers as well as those who need to wait for some time. It is an innovative amalgamation of both the market-like setting and the efficient functioning necessary at an airport.

As stated by officials, the whole theme represents an attempt towards making passengers feel at home through the cultural exposure provided at airports.