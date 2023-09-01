All Indians are Hindus and Hindu represents all Indians: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said "our ideology" is much sought-after the world over. In fact, there is no alternative to this ideology, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st September 2023 2:41 pm IST
Bhagawat, Nadda others to participate in coordination meet in Raipur
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Twitter)

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that India is a “Hindu Rashtra”, all Indians are Hindus and Hindu represents all Indians, referring to what he called people’s expectations that the Sangh should be concerned about all.

The RSS chief was speaking here at the inauguration of Madhukar Bhavan’, the new building of Shri Narkesari Prakashan Ltd., which runs the newspaper Dainik Tarun Bharat’.

“Hindustan (India) is a Hindu Rashtra’ and this is a fact. Ideologically, all Bharatiyas (Indians) are Hindus and Hindus mean all Bharatiyas. All those who are in Bharat (India) today are related to Hindu culture, Hindu ancestors and Hindu land, nothing other than these,” he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Bihar man leaves wife to ‘live in RSS office’, HC says no divorce

“Some people have understood this, while some are not implementing it even after understanding because of their habits and selfishness. Also, some people have either not understood yet or forgotten it,” he said.

Addressing the gathering at the office of the newspaper, he said reporting should cover everyone and be done fairly and based on facts while “keeping our own ideology intact”.

Bhagwat said “our ideology” is much sought-after the world over. In fact, there is no alternative to this ideology, he said.

“Everybody has understood this. Some acknowledge it, some do not,” he said, adding that it is natural that the global responsibility in this regard will come on the country and society and those media that disseminate the “ideology”.

Bhagwat also stressed the need to care for the environment and focus on “Swadeshi”, family values and discipline.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st September 2023 2:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button