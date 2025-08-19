Hyderabad: War 2 was one of the most talked-about films this year. It brought together two big stars, Hrithik Roshan from Bollywood and Jr NTR from Tollywood. Fans from North and South were excited to see them share screen space. The film also clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which made the box office race even more exciting.

Amid this, speculations of a rift between Hrithik and Taarak are going viral after fans noticed that the Bollywood superstar has unfollowed him.

Hrithik Unfollowed Jr NTR?

After the poor response, social media was full of another story. Rumors said Hrithik Roshan unfollowed Jr NTR on Instagram after the film under-performed. Critics like KRK even claimed that friendships in the industry depend on hits and flops. However, many fans pointed out there is no clear proof Hrithik ever followed Jr NTR in the first place, so this looks more like gossip than reality.

In the Bollywood, nobody is permanent friend and enemy. Everything depends on the success and failure. Since film #War2 is a disaster, So Hrithik Roshan doesn’t want to be friend of Telugu actor @tarak9999! Therefore @iHrithik unfollowed Junior NTR on Instagram. Fair enough!😜 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 18, 2025

War 2 had huge expectations, but the sharp fall at the box office has hurt its chances. While the film might still reach the Rs. 200 crore mark in India, it is struggling against its massive budget. Add to that the social media rumors, and the buzz around War 2 is now less about success and more about what went wrong.

War 2 Box Office Performance

The movie had a strong start with huge numbers on Independence Day. But the weekend showed a worrying drop, and by Monday things got worse. On Day 5, War 2 made only Rs. 8.5 crore, which is a 76 % fall from Sunday. Its total after five days stands at Rs. 183.25 crore in India. In comparison, Rajinikanth’s Coolie crossed Rs. 200 crore and is performing stronger.