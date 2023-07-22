All is not well between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was one of the most romantic and gorgeous celebrity weddings that fans witnessed last year. The couple, who married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November same year. But is everything okay between Ralia?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt separation rumours

It all started after Kangana Ranaut recently took an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage calling it a ‘fake’. In her social media post, the Manikarnika actress claimed that Ranbir is ‘under the pressure of mafia daddy’.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress also claimed that the Animal star was stalking her, also added that Ralia does not stay in the same house due to marital problems.

And now in a new video, KRK claims that Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha were not invited to Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party because Kapoor Khandaan dislikes the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

“Alia aur Ranbir ke bich me khatpat chal rahi hai kyunki Ranbir ki family Alia ko pasand nahi karti.” The critic said in his video.

It’s Bollywood DinBhar episode 47. Why Karan Johar is so angry on Bollywood? Why Taapsee Pannu is making fun of Alia Bhatt? https://t.co/bfVtsHsN2R — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 20, 2023

However, these accusations should be taken like a pinch of salt as Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. This commitment to her professional obligations could be the possible reason why she didn’t fly with Ranbir Kapoor to surprise her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir, Alia’s reaction

A source close to the couple spoke to Koimoi and said, “They think it’s best to ignore it. They are baffled by the intensity of the attack. It seems very strange because neither Ranbir nor Alia knows this lady (Kangana Ranaut) beyond a hello and hi.”

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more Bollywood updates!