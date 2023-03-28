All latest updates about Lock Upp 2: Dates to contestants list

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 16 got ended, now all eyes are on another captive hit reality show Lock Upp 2. The highly anticipated show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut and backed by Ekta Kapoor, has been making headlines for its shift from OTT to Zee TV. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the show, and now, it seems like their wait is finally over.

According to latest information by inside sources close to the show, a press conference is likely to take place around March 29-31, where the important updates about the Lock Upp 2 like the official release date and concept of the show will be announced.

As per latest updates, Lock Upp 2 is likely to begin in April last week. The decision to move Lock Upp 2 from OTT to Zee TV has been a bold move, but the makers of the show are reportedly confident that it will be a success. They believe that the show has the potential to reach a wider audience on television, which will only add to its popularity considering its debut season’s success on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

This update has created a buzz among fans, who are excited to know when they can finally watch the show on their television screens.

Probably Contestants List

Several names who are likely to take part in Lock Upp 2 are surfacing online. Some of them are:

Rakhi Sawant

Sherlyn Chopra

Nishant Bhat

Manya Singh

Emiway Bantai

Pratik Sehajpal, among others.

Which celebrity contestant would you like to see as inmate in Lock Upp 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.