All party rasta roko protest across Telangana on Saturday

Hyderabad: The joint platforms of all political parties and public associations have called for a rasta roko/road blockade protest to be held on four roads in the state on Saturday.

The protest will be held to express the dissatisfaction of the students and the unemployed and to expose the negligence of the government.

The Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi, BSP, CPI, CPM, New Democracy, Praja Pantha parties, Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee, PDSU, SFI will jointly hold the protest program.

The rasta roko program will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The road blockade program will be held on four highways. On Mahabubnagar road – Jadcharla, Shadnagar, Shamshabad on the road from Mahbubnagar to Hyderabad.

On Warangal road, Station Ghanpur, Jangam, Aleru, Bhuvanagiri and Ghatakesar.

On Ramagundam road at Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Gajwel, Samiru Peta, TumKunta and on Khammam road, Kusumanchi, Suryapet, Nakrekal, Narkat Pally, Chityala, Chautuppal, Hayatnagar.

The Congress party had put four demands before the government. The demands are as follows: