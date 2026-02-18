All set for Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding: Date, venue, and key guests

Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to marry his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations will begin on March 3, 2026, with the main ceremony taking place on the evening of March 5. The exact location remains undisclosed for security reasons, but it is expected to be held at a private residence or a high-security venue in South Mumbai.

Star-Studded Guest List

The Tendulkar family has invited several prominent personalities to the wedding. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend. The guest list also includes cricket icons such as Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and MS Dhoni. IPL players from Arjun’s current team, Lucknow Super Giants, as well as his former Mumbai Indians teammates, are also likely to be there.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok hails from a well-known business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, which owns popular brands like Baskin-Robbins, Brooklyn Creamery, and Kwality ice cream. Saaniya is a graduate of the London School of Economics and a certified veterinary technician. She is also the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet spa in Mumbai. Saaniya has been a close friend of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, which eventually led to her relationship with Arjun.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career

At 26, Arjun is following in his father’s footsteps, building his career as a left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder. He made his senior debut for Mumbai in the 2020-21 season and later moved to Goa, where he has played First-Class and List A matches. Although not yet an IPL superstar, Arjun’s dedication and hard work have earned him respect in the cricketing world. He has been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants for the 2026 IPL season, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.