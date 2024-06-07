All set for TGPSC group 1 prelims exam

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the upcoming Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 prelims exam, scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 9.

To review the preparedness for the exam, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with collectors and police officials.

Chairman of TGPSC, Sri Mahender Reddy, informed that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the group 1 preliminary exams in the state.

Over 4 lakh students applied for TGPSC group 1 prelims exam

Around 4.03 lakh students are likely to appear for the exams, which will be held in 897 examination centers across 31 districts.

The chairman of the commission said that regional coordinators have been additionally appointed this time for a group of 20 centers to ensure effective monitoring and seamless conduct of the exams.

In addition to the additional collector who has been designated as the nodal officer for the district, a nodal officer from the police department has also been appointed for effective coordination.

Adequate precautions have been taken to train the biometric invigilators, and biometric devices have been placed in sufficient numbers in case of any problems.

CS issued clear instructions to district collectors

The Chief Secretary said that clear instructions have been issued to the district collectors, and training for the chief superintendents, invigilators, and other staff has also been completed.

She asked the collectors to convene one joint meeting with the police and other officials in the district to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that the TGPSC Group 1 prelims exam is conducted smoothly, fairly, and peacefully.