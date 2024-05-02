TSPSC Group 1 prelims exam to take place in OMR-based offline mode

The duration of the preliminary exam is 2.5 hours, and it is conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu languages. 

Published: 2nd May 2024
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday, May 2, announced its decision to conduct the Group-1 preliminary exam in OMR-based offline mode.

“It is to inform the candidates who have applied for Group -I Services vide Notification No.02/2024, dt: 19/02/2024, that the Group-I Preliminary Test (Objective Type) which is scheduled to be held on 09/06/2024 FN will be conducted in OMR based offline mode. The candidates appearing for the said Test are hereby informed accordingly,” a press release said.

The TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam for 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 9, 2024. 

This exam consists of one paper with 150 objective-type questions, each carrying 1 mark.

The duration of the preliminary exam is 2.5 hours, and it is conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu languages. 

