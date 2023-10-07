All winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi from season 1 to 13

Mumbai: The current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, a highly popular stunt-based reality show, has been generating a lot of buzz among its viewers. As the competition intensifies with each passing day, all seven contestants are giving their best to secure a spot in the top 6 finalists for the upcoming grand finale scheduled for October 14 and 15.

The anticipation is building up as fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious this season.

As the finale approaches, let’s quickly have a look at all the previous winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi from season 1 to 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season Number Winner Name Season 1 Nethra Raghuraman Season 2 Anushka Manchanda Season 3 Shabir Ahluwalia Season 4 Aarti Chhabria Season 5 Rajneesh Duggal Season 6 Aashish Chaudhary Season 7 Sidharth Shukla Season 8 Shantanu Maheshwari Season 9 Punit Pathak Season 10 Karishma Tanna Season 11 Arjun Bijlani Season 12 Tushar Kalia Season 13 Dino James (TBA officially soon)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner

The top 7 contestants currently left in the race are — Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam and Rashmeet kaur. Several social media pages and inside sources are telling that Dino has managed to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s trophy, while Arjit’s ended journey has ended on second position (first runner-up). However, we will have to wait till the finale episode for the official confirmation.

Who do you think will win KKK 13? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.