All-women gang of robbers busted in Delhi, 4 held

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 23rd March 2022 10:19 pm IST
Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested four women, who had forcibly robbed a 25-year-old man in the Dwarka area of the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Babli Mausam (50), Asha (30), Manisha (25) and Muskan (25), all residents of Najafgarh, Delhi.

Furnishing details, Additional DCP-I (Dwaka), Vikram Singh, said that a call about the robbery incident was received at 6 a.m. Tuesday, in which the caller claimed that four women had robbed him of Rs 2,000 near the Ganda Nala area.

After the police reached the spot, the victim said the incident took place when he was going towards Najafgarh from Dwarka Mor on his motorcycle.

“At about 5.10 a.m., when he reached near the Ganda Nala, one woman signalled him to stop. He stopped the motorcycle and saw that three more women were also standing with her. One of them tried to snatch the key of the motorcycle while another hit him on his head with a helmet. They assaulted him further and robbed Rs 2,000 from his pocket,” the officer said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Mohan Garden police station.

A police team was constituted which apprehended the accused from a nearby forest area.

The eldest among them, Babli, was earlier involved in cases of theft and extortion, while Manisha too had previously committed a robbery.

