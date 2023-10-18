All-women Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers for Gaza in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: To express solidarity with the people of Gaza and protest against Israel’s action in Palestine, a group of women is organizing ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayers at the Eidgah Hazrath Ujaleshah at Sayeedabad in the city on Thursday, October 19 at 4:30 pm.

The organizers have appealed to the community to attend the prayers in large numbers to express solidarity and make dua for the safety of the people who are in distress.

Apart from Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers, several silent protests or flash protests are being regularly organised in Hyderabad in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict that started this month.

A flash protest was held at Shahalibanda two days ago. Another small silent protest was held near Charminar with youth holding placards standing silently to express their solidarity.

What are Qunoot e Nazila prayers?

Qunoot-e-Nazila is a special prayer by Muslims performed during calamities that befall the community. It is preferable to perform it during Fajr prayers (namaz before dawn) but can be performed during any five obligatory prayers.