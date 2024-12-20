Allahabad HC grants Mohammed Zubair interim relief from arrest

The Allahabad High Court on Friday, December 20, granted interim protection from arrest to fact checker Mohammed Zubair in a case against him for a post on X, formerly Twitter, criticising the Dasna Devi priest Yati Narsinghanand, for his “derogatory and hateful” speech.

After Mohammed Zubair shared Narsinghanand’s speech, criticising him, on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh police booked him for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)