Allahabad HC grants Mohammed Zubair interim relief from arrest

After Mohammed Zubair shared Narsinghanand's hate speech, criticising him, on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh police booked him for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India

Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Updated: 20th December 2024 3:17 pm IST
Mohammed Zubair and Yati Narsinghanand
Mohammed Zubair and Yati Narsinghanand

The Allahabad High Court on Friday, December 20, granted interim protection from arrest to fact checker Mohammed Zubair in a case against him for a post on X, formerly Twitter, criticising the Dasna Devi priest Yati Narsinghanand, for his “derogatory and hateful” speech.

After Mohammed Zubair shared Narsinghanand’s speech, criticising him, on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh police booked him for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

Tags
Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Updated: 20th December 2024 3:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button