Allahabad HC stays civil court proceedings over Sambhal Masjid

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, January 8, stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in UP’s Sambhal.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the direction on a revision plea filed by the mosque’s management committee.

The plea was filed after a Supreme Court order related to the matter and challenged the proceedings aside from the maintainability of the suit filed over the dispute in the Sambhal district court.

The plea alleged the suit was filed on the afternoon of November 19, 2024, and within hours, the judge appointed a court commissioner and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque site. The survey, it said, was carried out the same day, and again on November 24.

The court, the plea said, directed for the survey report to be filed by November 29.

After hearing counsel for the parties, the high court ordered the respondents to file their reply within four weeks and posted the matter on February 25.

The suit before the Sambhal district court was filed by Hari Shanker Jain and seven others claiming the mosque was built after raising a temple.