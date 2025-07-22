Allahabad HC to hear Abbas Ansari revision plea on Jul 30

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday fixed July 30 to hear the revision plea of Abbas Ansari, son gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Ansari moved court challenging the order of MP-MLA court at Mau which rejected his plea for a stay on his conviction.

On Tuesday appearing before Justice Samir Jain, the additional advocate general M C Chaturvedi sought time to prepare the case following which the deferred the matter to July 30.

The MP-MLA court on July 5 rejected his plea.

Ansari was convicted and sentenced under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity among different groups) and 189 (threat of injury to a public servant) to two years’ imprisonment in a 2022 hate speech case on May 31.

He was also saddled with a Rs 2,000 fine.

The appeal against the said judgement filed by Ansari is pending before additional sessions judge (MP-MLA court) Mau.

Along with the appeal, he moved an application for stay of conviction which was rejected by appellate court.

Ansari’s election agent, Mansoor Ansari, who was present on stage during the speech was also convicted in the case and sentenced to six months in jail.

Ansari is charged with sharing the dais in a rally in Mau district in 2022 where his brother allegedly threatened government officials with payback, after election results.