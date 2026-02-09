Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit has taken a new turn after actor Prakash Raj broke his silence on reports claiming he had exited the project following an alleged on-set dispute.

Earlier reports suggested that Prakash Raj had walked out of Spirit due to creative differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga during the film’s shoot in Hyderabad. It was also claimed that a heated argument over a particular scene and script details led to his removal from the project.

According to a close source, the situation escalated after a heated political discussion between #SandeepReddyVanga and #PrakashRaj on set, which allegedly ended on a tense note, with #SandeepReddyVanga reportedly telling #PrakashRaj, “You are fired from my movie.” ⚠️#Spirit… https://t.co/OPuXgGMagM — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) February 9, 2026

However, Prakash Raj has now dismissed these rumours as false. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor strongly refuted the reports and wrote: “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers… on #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes… and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life.”

To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories . Grow up and have a life 😂😂😂😂. #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 9, 2026

With this clarification, the actor made it clear that he has not shot for his portions yet and that reports about his exit are baseless.

Siasat.com reached out to Prakash Raj’s team for full clarification, but received no response at the time of filing this report.

Prakash Raj’s role in Spirit is believed to be significant, as his voice featured prominently in the film’s launch video, generating excitement among fans. The speculation around his exit had raised concerns about possible reshoots and delays, but his latest statement appears to put those rumours to rest.

The latest development comes after actress Deepika Padukone exited Spirit in 2025, reportedly due to disagreements over work schedules and other demands. Triptii Dimri was later cast as the female lead.

As of now, the makers of Spirit have not issued an official statement regarding the rumours, but Prakash Raj’s response has effectively shut down speculation about his departure from the film.