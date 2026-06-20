2 arrested for ‘forced’ conversion of 9-yr-old boy in Karnataka

Madikeri: A case involving the alleged forced religious conversion of a nine-year-old boy has triggered widespread outrage in Kodagu district in Karnataka, with the police launching an investigation and arresting two persons in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, the child, a resident of Kushalnagar, was allegedly taken to a mosque in Kerala’s Malappuram district along with his mother, where he was reportedly subjected to circumcision and converted to another faith without the consent of his father.

Case registered

The boy’s father, Rajeev, has accused two men, identified as Salim and Jaleel, of influencing his wife, Sachita (also referred to in some reports as Sajida), and facilitating the alleged conversion. Based on his complaint, Kushalnagar police have registered a case and arrested the two accused.

As per the allegations, Sachita had been working as a saleswoman at a shop in the Nisargadhama Tourist Centre area, where she came into contact with the accused. The complaint states that about a month ago, she and her son were taken to Manjeri in Kerala’s Malappuram district and stayed there for several weeks. During this period, the child was allegedly circumcised and converted.

The matter came to light after information regarding the alleged conversion began circulating in Kushalnagar. Rajeev subsequently approached police with the support of local organisations and sought legal action against those allegedly involved.

Boy brought back from Kerala

Following intervention by local activists and authorities, the boy was brought back from Kerala and has reportedly been placed under care and counselling. Sources said the child may have suffered significant physical and emotional trauma, though officials have not yet released detailed medical findings.

Meanwhile, Sachita has reportedly stated that she embraced the new faith voluntarily and was inspired by religious teachings. Investigators are examining her statement as part of the ongoing probe.

The arrests of Salim and Jaleel have intensified public debate in the region, with several groups demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged conversion. Individuals assisting the family have urged police to invoke stringent legal provisions if the allegations are substantiated.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and that all aspects of the case, including the child’s welfare, the circumstances of the alleged conversion, and the role of the accused, are being examined. Further action will be taken based on evidence gathered during the probe.