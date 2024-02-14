Alleti Maheshwar Reddy chosen as Telangana BJP floor leader

Hyderabad: After months of prolonged delay, the BJP leadership has finally named Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy as the Legislative Party leader.

Also, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and Kamareddy MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy have been appointed as deputy floor leaders, while Mudhole MLA Rama Rao Patel has been assigned the role of secretary of the legislative party.

Furthermore, Sirpur MLA Palvai Harish Babu and Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Surayanarayana Gupta have been designated as chief whip and whip of the party, respectively, and Armoor MLA P Rakesh Reddy has been made the treasurer of the party.

Legislative Council

Also, the saffron party appointed MLC AVN Reddy as its floor leader in the Legislative Council.

State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy wrote to the Secretaries of both the Assembly and the Council regarding the decision.