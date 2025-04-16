‘Alliance talks with Congress strategic’, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: After a high-profile meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav returned to Patna on Tuesday night, saying that the alliance talks with Congress were strategic.

He described the discussions as constructive and centred on preparations for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

“The meeting was good. We discussed many strategic points related to the upcoming elections. This wasn’t the first meeting, and we’ll continue engaging,” Tejashwi told reporters after landing in Patna.

He confirmed that the next alliance-wide meeting, including Congress, Left parties, and VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party), is scheduled for April 17 in Patna, where broader strategy discussions are expected.

When questioned on seat-sharing arrangements, Tejashwi declined to comment directly, instead highlighting the coalition’s broader agenda.

“How to tackle unemployment, reduce crime, stop migration, and what our vision for Bihar will be – these are the issues we are constantly discussing,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also provided an update on the health of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying: “His health has improved and he will soon return to Patna.”

Reacting to Nishant Kumar’s claim that the NDA would win more seats than it did in 2010, Tejashwi said: “We don’t want to comment on his statements. But one thing is clear: the people of Bihar have decided. If Bihar wants to get rid of unemployment, inflation, migration, and poverty, it must get rid of the NDA.”

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the BJP has hijacked him and is using him as a mere face for electoral gains.

“Nitish Kumar is unconscious at the moment. BJP has completely hijacked him,” Yadav said.

“Amit Shah said NDA will contest under Nitish Kumar but never said he would be the Chief Minister again after the 2025 Bihar Assembly election,” Yadav said.