Allow Rahul Gandhi to interact with OU students: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Following the tussle between Osmania university’s administration and NSUI student activists over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the Telangana high court directed the vice-chancellor to allow the Congress leader to hold a face-to-face interaction with the students on May 7, 2022.

#Telangana: High Court has directed Osmania University Vice Chancellor to allow @RahulGandhi to hold a face-to-face interaction with students on 7th May, 2022. — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) May 4, 2022

On April 30 the university administration, in an unofficial capacity, stated that no political gatherings would be allowed inside the college premises. The implication was that the senior Congress leader would not be permitted to interact on the campus premises.

Despite student activists claiming that the gathering would not be political in nature, the administration seems unwilling to let the gathering take place. As the tussle got worse, K Manavatha Roy, a leader of students JAC (Joint Action Committee) and unemployed youth associations, along with three others filed a lunch motion plea in the high court.

NSUI students arrested

16 student activists from National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress party’s student wing were arrested and sent to judicial remand in Chanchalguda prison for 14 days. They were booked for unlawful assembly, assault, rioting, trespass, and preventing public servants from discharging their duties.

Also Read

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy has submitted a representation to the superintendent of the Chanchalguda jail seeking permission for Gandhi to visit the arrested students.

We have given representation to the superintendent of Chanchalguda Jail seeking permission for

@RahulGandhi ji to visit our illegally arrested @TSNSUI president & other important leaders.



TRS Government is in a state of panic with Rahul ji’s visit to the state. pic.twitter.com/3xSgLF3FV8 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 2, 2022

Eight Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) youth wing members were detained by the Osmania University (OU) police on May 3 morning for forming a group in front of the Arts college and burning an effigy of All India Congress Committee senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The TRS youth wing members stated that they would not allow Rahul Gandhi to set foot on the OU campus. OU is currently embroiled in protests leading up to a proposed visit to the campus by Rahul Gandhi. According to sources in OU, permission for the visit is most likely to be denied.