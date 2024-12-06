Allu Arjun announces Rs 25L for kin of woman killed in Pushpa 2 stampede

Hyderabad: Tollywood film star Allu Arjun, on Friday, December 6, announced the donation of Rs 25 lakh as a goodwill gesture to the family of the woman who lost her life during the stampede that occured during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance.

Allu Arjun also promised to take care of medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.

Allu Arjun took to X to react to the tragedy that occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on the night of December 4.

“Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey,” wrote Allu Arjun.

In a video posted in Telugu, he said the entire film team was shocked over the incident. He said as a goodwill gesture he was announcing Rs 25 lakh for the family to secure their future.

Stating that they make films so that people go to theatres and enjoy, he appealed to people to be careful.

Hyderabad Police on Thursday booked actor Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Akshansh Yadav said based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s husband, the police have registered a case.

Chikkadpally Police Station registered the case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS.

The DCP told mediapersons that there was no information from the theatre management or actor’s team that they would be visiting the theatre.

The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.

According to the police, one Revathi, 35, and her son Sri Tej, 13, felt suffocated due to large public influx and immediately the police personnel who were on duty pulled them out of the public from the lower balcony and performed CPR to her son and immediately shifted them to the nearby Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital.

The doctor of Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital informed advised to be shifted to another hospital for better treatment.

