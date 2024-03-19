Allu Arjun buys new property near ORR in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, known for his charismatic performances on the silver screen, is now making waves in the business world. After the success of AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, the actor is set to expand his theatre business.

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun is gearing up to launch two more theatres, one in Hyderabad and another in Vizag. The new multiplex in Hyderabad is expected to be situated near the Outer Ring Road (ORR), offering a modern and convenient movie-watching experience to the audience.

Though the exact location is yet to be disclosed officially, speculation suggests it might be situated close to Allu Studios in Kokapet. Additionally, there are talks about possible collaborations with Asian groups for this expansion venture. With this actor adds another number to his property portfolio in Hyderabad.

With his venture into the theatre business, Allu Arjun aims to provide premium movie experiences to audiences while further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.

