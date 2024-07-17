Allu Arjun frustrated by Pushpa 2 shoot, trims beard: Report

Hyderabad: Tollywood is buzzing with excitement and speculation as it awaits the release of the highly anticipated action drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by the acclaimed Sukumar, this film is the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Originally slated for an Independence Day release on August 15, 2024, Pushpa 2 has faced multiple delays, with the latest rescheduled date now set for December 6, 2024. However, rumors of further postponements are causing concern among fans. Reports suggest that tensions between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are contributing to the delays, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the project.

A recent video circulating on social media has added fuel to the fire. The clip shows Allu Arjun on a flight, sporting a heavily trimmed beard that harks back to his pre-Pushpa look. This contrasts sharply with his thick, bushy beard as the character Pushpa Raj. Speculation is rife that the actor’s trimmed beard might indicate a halt in shooting, causing more delays.

According to the latest report in Gulte, the behind-the-scenes tensions between Allu Arjun and Sukumar stem from the constant disturbances and unscheduled breaks in the shooting schedule. Reports suggest that Allu Arjun, frustrated by the ongoing production issues, decided to take a family vacation. The viral video showing his trimmed beard has fans worried about further delays in the film’s release.

In a twist to the unfolding drama, director Sukumar also took a trip to the United States, possibly to recharge and refocus his efforts on the film.

Growing back his iconic beard for the role of Pushpa Raj could take around 30-40 days, leading to concerns that these breaks could push the release date even further. Fans are worried that Pushpa 2: The Rule might miss the December 6 release and could be delayed into the next year.