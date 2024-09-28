Allu Arjun leaves Hyderabad amid Pushpa 2 shoot, spotted at RGIA

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Allu Arjun jetted off for a quick vacay with his family. He was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with his wife Sneha Reddy and their two kids, Ayaan and Allu Arha on Saturday morning. The sight of the family together quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Family Time at the Airport

In a video that’s been shared on social media, Allu Arjun is walking with his arm around his son Ayaan, while his wife Sneha holds their daughter Arha’s hand. Surrounded by security, the family made their way into the airport. Allu Arjun is usually private about his personal life, so when fans get a glimpse of his family moments, they can’t help but love it.

Allu Arjun is known to take breaks from his work to go on short trips with his family. He often shares moments from these trips, showing his followers how much he enjoys spending time with his loved ones. Not long ago, he went on a trip to Europe, which led to rumors that there was a problem with the filming of Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, the film’s team quickly confirmed that everything is on schedule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The first part was a huge hit, with fans across India praising Allu Arjun’s role as the strong and bold Pushpa Raj. Naturally, people are very excited about what’s next in the sequel.

The movie, directed by Sukumar, was originally set to release on August 15 but was delayed due to technical reasons. Now, it’s officially scheduled to hit theaters on December 6. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to see what happens in the next chapter of Pushpa’s story.